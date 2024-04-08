Angi (ANGI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Angi (ANGI) ended the recent trading session at $2.30, demonstrating a +1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of a digital marketplace for home services had lost 15.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Angi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $297.78 million, down 24.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of +83.33% and -10.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Angi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% higher. At present, Angi boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

