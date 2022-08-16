Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) dips 11% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 70% in that time. Because Anghami hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 60% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

After losing 11% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Anghami isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Anghami increased its revenue by 16%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 70% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:ANGH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Anghami shareholders are down 70% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 60%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Anghami better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Anghami (3 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

