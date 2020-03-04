Anges to develop coronavirus vaccine with Osaka University

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges inc said on Thursday it would join hands with Osaka University to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges inc 4563.T said on Thursday it would join hands with Osaka University to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Shares of Anges were up more than 12% after the announcement.

There are now over 93,000 cases globally according to a Reuters tally, with 13% or almost 12,700 cases in countries outside China, including in Japan.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-4563-2714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters