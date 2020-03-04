Anges to develop coronavirus vaccine with Osaka University

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges inc 4563.T said on Thursday it would join hands with Osaka University to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Shares of Anges were up more than 12% after the announcement.

There are now over 93,000 cases globally according to a Reuters tally, with 13% or almost 12,700 cases in countries outside China, including in Japan.

