AnGes, Brickell Ink Deal To Develop DNA Vaccine Candidate For COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japanese biopharmaceutical company AnGes, Inc. announced Tuesday a collaboration agreement with pharmaceutical company Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI), through which Brickell has the right to develop AnGes' proprietary investigational adjuvanted plasmid DNA vaccine intended to prevent SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in the U.S., South America and certain emerging markets.

AnGes is currently conducting Phase 1/2 clinical studies with its vaccine candidate in Japan, with data readouts expected through the first quarter of 2021. The results from these studies will guide AnGes' and Brickell's global development efforts of this novel vaccine candidate.

Under the terms of this agreement, AnGes will continue to lead the development of its vaccine candidate in Japan and Brickell will provide information and know-how that could be relevant to such development efforts.

In exchange for this, Brickell has received the right to develop and, if approved, commercialize AnGes' DNA vaccine in the U.S. and certain underserved countries.

