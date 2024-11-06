Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares ‘looking oversold,’ says BTIG

BTIG believes the shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) are “looking oversold” following the Q3 report. The stock’s valuation is attractive below 0.7-times net asset value and a 14% yield, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a stable dividend outlook as well as net interest margin expansion next year from higher-cost securitized debt paying down and becoming callable. BTIG has a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target

