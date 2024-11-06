News & Insights

Stocks
AOMR

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares ‘looking oversold,’ says BTIG

November 06, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG believes the shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) are “looking oversold” following the Q3 report. The stock’s valuation is attractive below 0.7-times net asset value and a 14% yield, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a stable dividend outlook as well as net interest margin expansion next year from higher-cost securitized debt paying down and becoming callable. BTIG has a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AOMR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AOMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.