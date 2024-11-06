Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares ‘looking oversold,’ says BTIG

BTIG believes the shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) are “looking oversold” following the Q3 report. The stock’s valuation is attractive below 0.7-times net asset value and a 14% yield, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a stable dividend outlook as well as net interest margin expansion next year from higher-cost securitized debt paying down and becoming callable. BTIG has a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AOMR:
- Angel Oak Mortgage to Announce Q3 2024 Results
- Angel Oak Mortgage Secures $317 Million Securitization
- Angel Oak Mortgage Hesitates on Buybacks: A Red Flag for Investors?
- Angel Oak Mortgage REIT initiated with a Buy at JonesResearch
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.