Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.86% from the latest reported closing price of 8.37 / share.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Declares $0.32 Dividend

On August 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $8.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.72%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 27.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.74 (n=109).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOMR is 0.07%, a decrease of 13.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 27,525K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Partners holds 7,390K shares representing 29.61% ownership of the company.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 7,390K shares representing 29.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 2,105K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivaldi Capital Management holds 395K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing a decrease of 290.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMR by 70.50% over the last quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage Background Information

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform.

