Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.45%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 27.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.60 (n=86).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOMR is 0.09%, a decrease of 30.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.76% to 21,406K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is 8.03. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of 7.97.

The projected annual revenue for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is 61MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 7,390K shares representing 29.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 2,105K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivaldi Capital Management holds 1,592K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing a decrease of 24.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMR by 57.24% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 32.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMR by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 381K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing a decrease of 40.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMR by 97.35% over the last quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage Background Information

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform.

