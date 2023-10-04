Angel Oak Mortgage (FRA:57V) Price Target Increased by 12.89% to 8.87

The average one-year price target for Angel Oak Mortgage (FRA:57V) has been revised to 8.87 / share. This is an increase of 12.89% from the prior estimate of 7.86 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.81 to a high of 11.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.75% from the latest reported closing price of 7.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angel Oak Mortgage. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 57V is 0.06%, a decrease of 31.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 27,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Partners holds 7,390K shares representing 29.61% ownership of the company.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 2,105K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivaldi Capital Management holds 395K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing a decrease of 290.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 57V by 70.50% over the last quarter.

