ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE Earnings Results: $AOMR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE ($AOMR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $31,870,000, beating estimates of $11,058,840 by $20,811,160.

ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE Insider Trading Activity

ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE insiders have traded $AOMR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON sold 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,000,500

BRANDON FILSON (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,655 shares for an estimated $294,334 .

. W D MINAMI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $48,650

JONATHAN MORGAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $45,481

ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

