Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.57% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FINS was $17.08, representing a -22.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.98 and a 45.98% increase over the 52 week low of $11.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FINS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

