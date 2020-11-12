Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.101 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FINS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.86, the dividend yield is 7.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FINS was $16.86, representing a -23.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.98 and a 44.1% increase over the 52 week low of $11.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FINS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

