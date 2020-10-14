Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.101 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FINS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.01, the dividend yield is 7.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FINS was $17.01, representing a -22.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.98 and a 45.38% increase over the 52 week low of $11.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FINS Dividend History page.

