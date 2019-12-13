Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.118 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that FINS the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.58, the dividend yield is 6.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FINS was $20.58, representing a -5.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.79 and a 4.47% increase over the 52 week low of $19.70.

