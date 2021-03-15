Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (DYFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (DYFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.123 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DYFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that DYFN the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.72, the dividend yield is 7.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DYFN was $18.72, representing a -6.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.04 and a 9.99% increase over the 52 week low of $17.02.

