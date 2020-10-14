Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (DYFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (DYFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DYFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DYFN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.08, the dividend yield is 7.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DYFN was $18.08, representing a -9.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.04 and a 2.26% increase over the 52 week low of $17.68.

