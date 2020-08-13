Dividends
DYFN

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (DYFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (DYFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DYFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.65, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DYFN was $19.65, representing a -1.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.04 and a 1.81% increase over the 52 week low of $19.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DYFN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DYFN

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular