Angang Steel Updates H Share Registrar

Angang Steel Co (HK:0347) has released an update.
Angang Steel Company Limited has announced a change in its H share registrar and transfer office to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, effective from December 1, 2024. This move is expected to streamline the registration process for transferring H shares. Investors should direct their applications to the new location starting from the effective date.
