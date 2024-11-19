News & Insights

Angang Steel Updates H Share Registrar

November 19, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Angang Steel Co (HK:0347) has released an update.

Angang Steel Company Limited has announced a change in its H share registrar and transfer office to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, effective from December 1, 2024. This move is expected to streamline the registration process for transferring H shares. Investors should direct their applications to the new location starting from the effective date.

