Angang Steel Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Angang Steel Co (HK:0347) has released an update.

Angang Steel Co. has announced the successful passing of resolutions during their Annual General Meeting and the first 2024 Share Class Meetings for A and H shares on May 29, 2024. Key company directors were in attendance, and the voting process was attended by shareholders representing over 56% of voting rights. The meetings were conducted in compliance with relevant laws and corporate regulations.

