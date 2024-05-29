News & Insights

Angang Steel Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 10:44 am EDT

Angang Steel Co (HK:0347) has released an update.

Angang Steel Co. has announced the successful passing of resolutions during their Annual General Meeting and the first 2024 Share Class Meetings for A and H shares on May 29, 2024. Key company directors were in attendance, and the voting process was attended by shareholders representing over 56% of voting rights. The meetings were conducted in compliance with relevant laws and corporate regulations.

