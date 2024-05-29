Angang Steel Reveals Board and Committee Lineup

Angang Steel Co (HK:0347) has released an update.

Angang Steel Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes both executive and non-executive members, alongside a roster of independent directors. The Board has also formed four key committees – Remuneration and Appraisal, Nomination, Audit and Risk (Oversight), and Strategic – with various members serving on each to oversee different aspects of the company’s governance.

