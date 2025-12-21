Angang Steel Company (SEHK:347) Price Target Decreased by 12.54% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Angang Steel Company (SEHK:347) has been revised to HK$2.04 / share. This is a decrease of 12.54% from the prior estimate of HK$2.34 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.91 to a high of HK$2.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.44% from the latest reported closing price of HK$1.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angang Steel Company. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 347 is 0.03%, an increase of 11.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 85,948K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,809K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,061K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 347 by 38.79% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,647K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,317K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 347 by 36.24% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,034K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,878K shares , representing a decrease of 16.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 347 by 15.78% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 8,936K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,593K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,435K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 347 by 17.81% over the last quarter.

