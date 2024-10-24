Angang Steel Co Renews Key Agreements with Parent Company

Angang Steel Co (HK:0347) has released an update.

Angang Steel Co has renewed several agreements with its controlling shareholder, Angang Group Company, effective from 2025 to 2027. These renewed agreements include frameworks for mutual supply of goods and services, as well as financial services, highlighting their ongoing business relationship. These transactions are subject to specific requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules due to their connected nature.

