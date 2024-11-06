News & Insights

Anfield Energy Plans Acquisition by IsoEnergy

November 06, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

Anfield Energy Inc (TSE:AEC) has released an update.

Anfield Energy Inc. has announced a special meeting for shareholders to vote on a proposed arrangement with IsoEnergy Ltd., where IsoEnergy will acquire all Anfield shares. The transaction offers a 32.1% premium on the current Anfield share price, with shareholders receiving IsoEnergy shares in exchange.

