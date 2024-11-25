Anfield Energy Gains Key Support for IsoEnergy Deal

Anfield Energy Inc (TSE:AEC) has released an update.
Anfield Energy Inc. has received a recommendation from Glass Lewis & Co., a prominent proxy advisory firm, for shareholders to support a proposed arrangement with IsoEnergy Ltd. This endorsement complements a similar recommendation from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., bolstering confidence in the upcoming shareholder vote.
