Anfield Energy Gains Approval for Key Arrangement

December 03, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Anfield Energy Inc (TSE:AEC) has released an update.

Anfield Energy Inc. has received shareholder approval for its plan of arrangement with IsoEnergy Ltd., paving the way for potential completion in December 2024. The arrangement has cleared a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, indicating no unresolved national security concerns.

For further insights into TSE:AEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

