Anfield Energy Gains Approval for Key Arrangement

Anfield Energy Inc. has received shareholder approval for its plan of arrangement with IsoEnergy Ltd., paving the way for potential completion in December 2024. The arrangement has cleared a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, indicating no unresolved national security concerns.

