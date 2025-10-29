Anfield Energy (AEC) Price Target Increased by 15.26% to 12.10

The average one-year price target for Anfield Energy (NasdaqCM:AEC) has been revised to $12.10 / share. This is an increase of 15.26% from the prior estimate of $10.50 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.98 to a high of $12.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.75% from the latest reported closing price of $8.72 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DARP - Grizzle Growth ETF holds 462K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company.

Canton Hathaway holds 8K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

