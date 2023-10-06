Anfavea boosts forecast for Brazil's 2023 auto sales, lowers output estimate

Recasts throughout to add fresh estimates

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilianautomaker association Anfavea on Friday revised its forecasts for the sector, reducing estimates for auto production and exports this year but boosting its projection for vehicle sales in the country.

Anfavea said sales are now set to rise 6% in 2023 from the year before, up from its previous forecast of 3% growth, after a government program aimed at reducing final prices for customers drove sales up in recent months.

On the other hand, production is expected to rise just 0.1% this year from 2022, against a previous forecast of 2.2% expansion, while exports are set to decline 12.7%, a major cut from the 2.9% drop forecast before, Anfavea said.

Sales are now seen totaling 2.23 million vehicles this year, according to the association. Production was estimated at 2.37 million vehicles and exports at 420,000 units, it added.

Earlier in the day, Anfavea revealed that auto industry production in Brazil declined 8% in September from the previous month to 208,889 units, while sales slipped 4.8% in the period to 197,739 vehicles.

