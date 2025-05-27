$ANF stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANF stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $92,112,433 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ANF:
$ANF Insider Trading Activity
$ANF insiders have traded $ANF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUZANNE M COULTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,670 shares for an estimated $1,559,453.
- GREGORY J HENCHEL (SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,503,300
- SCOTT D. LIPESKY (EVP and COO) sold 8,605 shares for an estimated $1,292,471
- SAMIR DESAI (EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer) sold 5,926 shares for an estimated $880,070
- KENNETH B. ROBINSON sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $177,914
$ANF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $ANF stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,300,070 shares (+198.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,286,345
- FMR LLC removed 1,279,231 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,694,871
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,018,843 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,809,039
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 822,121 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,785,380
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 740,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,569,244
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 687,673 shares (+2356.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,517,587
- UBS GROUP AG added 633,448 shares (+187.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,376,423
$ANF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
$ANF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ANF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $170.0 on 03/05/2025
