ANET's Robust Portfolio Fuels Revenue Growth: More Upside Ahead?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is witnessing solid revenue growth, backed by solid customer wins and robust portfolio strength. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, driven by solid momentum across cloud, AI and enterprise markets.



Arista's Etherlink portfolio remains one of the key revenue drivers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning AI Scale-Out, Scale-Across and the emerging Scale-Up networking architectures. These networking architectures allow customers to seamlessly deploy large AI training and inference clusters. Its 800G Ethernet solutions continue to witness strong adoption, with more than 100 cumulative customer deployments.



Its AI networking capabilities include cluster load balancing, intelligent packet buffering, Smart System Upgrades and EOS software help optimize AI workload performance. Such comprehensive portfolio offerings are gaining traction among hyperscalers, AI cloud providers and enterprise customers.



The company is continuously broadening its portfolio to capitalize on the expanding AI infrastructure spending. It has recently introduced the 7060XE7 Series, a new portfolio of 1.6-terabit networking platforms designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure. The platform expands the company’s Etherlink portfolio and is intended to support both scale-out and scale-up AI fabric architectures as AI workloads grow in size and complexity.



Backed by continued strength in cloud and AI deployments, Arista expects second-quarter 2026 revenues of approximately $2.8 billion. The company also expects $11.5 billion in revenues in 2027, indicating an 27.7% year over year growth. AI-related revenues are projected to reach $3.5 billion.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Arista faces competition from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. In the second quarter of 2026, HPE reported revenues of $10.7 billion, up 40% year over year. HPE’s quarterly performance was supported by strong demand across the portfolio, with orders more than doubling year over year and driving a record backlog. The company is expanding its enterprise AI offerings to make it easier for customers to develop, fine-tune and deploy models across data centers, edge environments and public clouds. The company continues to build turnkey AI factory solutions and Private Cloud AI offerings co-engineered with NVIDIA, aimed at accelerating time to value for inferencing, retrieval, augmented generation and model tuning. The Juniper Networks acquisition is reshaping HPE’s mix by expanding its portfolio across campus and branch, data center switching, routing and security.



Cisco reported revenues of $15.841 billion, up 12% year over year. The growth is driven by solid demand for security products, AI-optimized switching, routing and optics. Cisco continues to expand AI data center offerings, including Nexus innovations, intelligent packet flow and configurable AI pods, which can sustain a higher mix in networking through fiscal 2026.

ANET’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Arista have surged 72.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 11.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 18.25, above the industry average.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s earnings for 2026 has remained unchanged, and 2027 has increased over the past 60 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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