$ANET stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANET stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,516,414,346 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ANET (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ANET stock page):
$ANET Insider Trading Activity
$ANET insiders have traded $ANET stock on the open market 170 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 170 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAYSHREE ULLAL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,100,061 shares for an estimated $111,448,118.
- KENNETH DUDA (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 696,000 shares for an estimated $62,335,531.
- MARC TAXAY (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 51,848 shares for an estimated $4,593,257.
- CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $4,437,799.
- JOHN F MCCOOL (Chief Platform Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,978 shares for an estimated $3,318,675.
- KELLY BODNAR BATTLES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,980 shares for an estimated $261,588.
- YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 504 shares for an estimated $53,389.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ANET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $ANET stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLADSTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP removed 621,456 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,150,410
- VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC removed 110,464 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,558,750
- ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS added 95,948 shares (+54.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,434,051
- GIVERNY CAPITAL INC. added 56,100 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,346,628
- TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT removed 51,122 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,960,932
- HARVEST FUND MANAGEMENT CO., LTD removed 38,993 shares (-84.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,021,177
- CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP removed 38,234 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,962,370
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ANET Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ANET stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 05/29, 04/08, 02/13, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/31, 01/28.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ANET Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANET in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- Redburn Atlantic issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ANET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANET forecast page.
$ANET Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANET recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ANET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon Nispel from Keybanc set a target price of $115.0 on 06/26/2025
- Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $110.0 on 06/23/2025
- Mike Harrison from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $112.0 on 05/28/2025
- Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $130.0 on 05/15/2025
- Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $112.0 on 05/13/2025
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 05/08/2025
- James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $89.0 on 05/07/2025
You can track data on $ANET on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.