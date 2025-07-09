$ANET stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANET stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,516,414,346 of trading volume.

$ANET Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ANET (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ANET stock page ):

$ANET insiders have traded $ANET stock on the open market 170 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 170 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAYSHREE ULLAL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,100,061 shares for an estimated $111,448,118 .

. KENNETH DUDA (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 696,000 shares for an estimated $62,335,531 .

. MARC TAXAY (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 51,848 shares for an estimated $4,593,257 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $4,437,799 .

. JOHN F MCCOOL (Chief Platform Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,978 shares for an estimated $3,318,675 .

. KELLY BODNAR BATTLES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,980 shares for an estimated $261,588 .

. YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 504 shares for an estimated $53,389.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $ANET stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ANET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANET stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 05/29, 04/08, 02/13, 01/13.

on 05/29, 04/08, 02/13, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/31, 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ANET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANET in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ANET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANET forecast page.

$ANET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANET recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ANET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Nispel from Keybanc set a target price of $115.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $110.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Mike Harrison from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $112.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $130.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $112.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $89.0 on 05/07/2025

You can track data on $ANET on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.