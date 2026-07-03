ANET Rises 56% in a Year: Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has gained 56% in a year compared with the Internet software industry’s growth of 10.8%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame.



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Among its peers, it has underperformed Nokia Corporation NOK and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. NOK has gained 132.5% and Cisco has increased 62.4% during this period.

AI Networking Demand Continues to Fuel Strong Growth

Arista is benefiting from the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure spending by hyperscalers and cloud providers. Its cloud and AI networking strategy for diverse AI accelerators continues to gain traction. The migration from InfiniBand to Ethernet in AI deployments and increasing production-scale AI networking deployments are expected to remain major revenue catalysts.



Arista recently launched the 7060XE7 Series, a new portfolio of 1.6-terabit networking platforms designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure. The new systems support both scale-up and scale-out AI fabrics. It offers higher density, improved power efficiency and support for liquid-cooled AI environments. Such innovative product launches boost the company's position in the AI networking space.



Beyond hyperscaler AI infrastructure spending, the company’s enterprise networking business is also performing well. Arista continues to expand its cloud-native software and enterprise networking portfolio with automation, observability and campus networking capabilities. The company is integrating the VeloCloud acquisition into its branch and campus strategy to support distributed enterprise deployments and managed service provider opportunities. It also reported a 2026 net promoter score of 89, reflecting high customer satisfaction and continued adoption of its enterprise and cloud networking platforms.



ANET ended the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with $2.79 billion in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $12.35 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. As of the first quarter, Arista’s current ratio stands at 2.83 compared with the industry’s 1.92. This implies that Arista has nearly three times more current assets than current liabilities. It is well-positioned to meet its short-term debt obligations.



Its debt-to-capital ratio stands at 0.0% compared to the industry’s 21.2%. This debt-free capital structure eliminates the risk associated with debt refinancing and interest fluctuations.

Key Challenges

Although Arista has been diversifying its customer base, a large portion of revenue still comes from a handful of hyperscale cloud customers. Any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending or delays in customer deployments could materially impact results.



Arista faces intense competition in cloud networking, AI Ethernet and high-speed switching markets. Cisco continues to expand AI data center offerings, including Nexus innovations, intelligent packet flow and configurable AI pods, which can sustain a higher mix in networking through fiscal 2026. Nokia is also rapidly expanding its AI networking portfolio. These factors could pose a threat to Arista’s expansion initiatives.



The rapid transition to 1.6T Ethernet, advanced optics and AI fabrics requires heavy R&D investment. Management acknowledged that long customer qualification cycles could delay revenue recognition. The growing R&D investments due to this transition will likely impact operating margin to some extent in the near term.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Arista for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of ANET

From a valuation standpoint, Arista is trading at a premium compared to industry. Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 15.76, higher than the industry.



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End Note

Arista continues to benefit from its software-driven, data-centric approach that helps customers build scalable cloud infrastructure. Strong AI networking demand, Leadership in high-speed Ethernet switching are positive factors. Focus on expanding the AI product portfolio is a tailwind. Strong liquidity enables it to invest in growth initiatives and makes it less vulnerable to economic downturns. However, growing dependence on hyperscaler AI spending, customer concentration and intensifying competition in the AI networking space is a concern. Growing R&D spend to support rapid transition to 1.6T Ethernet is weighing on margin. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Arista appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.