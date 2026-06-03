ANET Rises 33.8% in a YTD: Is There More Room for the Stock to Grow?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has gained 33.8% year to date against the Internet software industry’s decline of 4.7%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It has underperformed its peers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. HPE has gained 133.8%, and Cisco has increased 66.2% during this period.

ANET Rides on Strength in AI Networking Vertical, Cash Flow Growth

Massive investments in AI infrastructure by hyperscalers, cloud providers and neo-cloud customers are driving growth for Arista. It is seeing strong demand for AI training and inference networks built on Ethernet architectures. Arista’s competitive strength is in scale-out AI networking, which connects thousands of GPUs and AI accelerators across clusters. It has deployed more than 100 customer networks running 800G Ethernet. Scale across networking, which implies connecting AI clusters across multiple data centers and locations, is another emerging opportunity for the company.



It is to be noted that Arista supports a broad ecosystem including AMD accelerators, TPUs and other AI chips. The company is not tied to a single accelerator vendor like many of its competitors. Organizations and cloud providers deploying diverse AI hardware will prefer working with Arista, which supports an open ecosystem. Per a Precedence Research report, the AI in networks market size is projected to grow from $15.28 billion in 2025 to $192.42 billion in 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of 32.51%. The company is steadily expanding its portfolio to capitalize on this emerging market trend. Backed by solid momentum, management raised its 2026 AI revenue target from $3.25 billion to $3.5 billion, implying more than 100% year-over-year growth in AI-related sales.



It has been benefiting from robust cash flow generation, supported by strong demand for its cloud and AI networking solutions. In the first quarter of 2026, Arista generated operating cash flow of $1.69 billion, a substantial increase from $641.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This improvement was primarily driven by higher profit, strong growth in the deferred revenues and efficient working capital management.



Deferred revenues increased to $6.20 billion at the end of the first quarter from $5.37 billion at year-end 2025, backed by growing customer contracts. These upfront cash payments from customers are a major driver of cash flow.

AI Spending Reliance, Client Concentration & Competition are Concerns

A significant portion of Arista's growth outlook is tied to AI infrastructure deployments. Any slowdown in hyperscaler AI investments owing to global macro headwinds and geopolitical unrest can impact Arista’s growth prospects.



Arista faces intense competition in cloud networking, AI Ethernet and high-speed switching markets from established vendors, white-box providers and alternative interconnect technologies. Cisco maintains a strong presence across enterprise networking, campus infrastructure and data center switching. HPE, through its Aruba networking business, also continues to strengthen its position in campus networking and enterprise connectivity solutions. Stiff competition can impact ANET’s growth prospects.



Arista continues to derive a substantial portion of revenue from a limited number of large cloud and hyperscale customers. A reduction in spending by one or more large hyperscale customers could meaningfully impact revenue growth.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Arista for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Valuation Metric of ANET

From a valuation standpoint, Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 17.49, higher than the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

Arista continues to benefit from the expanding cloud networking market, which is driven by rising demand for scalable infrastructure and AI networking solutions. Strong cash flow growth, efficient working capital management, boost financial flexibility and accelerate investment in growth initiatives. Upward estimate revision underscores growing investors’ confidence in the stock’s growth potential. However, growing competition from other major players in the industry, heavy reliance on AI-related spending and customer concentration remain key risks. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Arista appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.