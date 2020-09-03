ANET Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $212.95, changing hands as low as $212.50 per share. Arista Networks Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANET's low point in its 52 week range is $156.63 per share, with $267.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $216.82. The ANET DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

