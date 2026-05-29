ANET Capitalizes on AI Infrastructure Spending: More Upside Ahead?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI infrastructure buildout. Hyperscalers and cloud operators are rapidly expanding networking capacity to support large-scale AI training and inference workloads.



Unlike traditional data center traffic, AI workloads generate massive data flows that require a robust AI networking architecture for low latency and high throughput. Arista's AI networking portfolio, including its EtherLink switches, EOS software, cluster load balancing technology and 7800 AI spine platforms, is engineered to address these requirements. Arista now has more than 100 customers deploying 800G Ethernet networks and expects 1.6T Ethernet deployments to reach production scale in 2027.



During the first quarter of 2026, Arista reported revenue growth of 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion and increased its full-year revenue outlook to approximately $11.5 billion. The company expects AI revenues to more than double in 2026, reflecting continued spending by cloud titans, AI infrastructure providers and enterprises deploying next-generation AI networks. Expanding AI clusters, buildout of AI factories and growing adoption of AI accelerators, including GPUs, TPUs and AMD-based systems, are expected to continue AI infrastructure-related demand for Arista.

Other Tech Firms Benefiting From AI Infrastructure Expansion

Jabil, Inc. JBL is benefiting from strong momentum in its Intelligent Infrastructure segment, driven primarily by accelerating AI-related investments and robust hyperscale data center demand. The cloud & data center infrastructure portfolio remains the biggest growth engine for Jabil. It is witnessing strong demand for AI server racks, liquid cooling systems, power infrastructure solutions and advanced compute integration services as hyperscalers continue expanding AI-data center capacity. Jabil’s competitive advantage comes from offering integrated AI infrastructure solutions, including compute, networking, power distribution and advanced cooling systems.



AI investments are driving demand for Celestica, Inc. CLS ’s enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, data center interconnects, edge solutions, and servers and storage-related products. To further capitalize on this trend, Celestica is steadily expanding its offering through innovation and strategic collaboration with industry leaders such as Broadcom and AMD. Celestica expects solid demand for its 400G switch products and 800G switch products, driven by the growing usage of high-bandwidth-intensive AI applications.

ANET’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Arista have surged 80.8% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 11.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 15.53, above the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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