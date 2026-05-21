ANET Benefits From Strong Cash Flow Growth: Will it Sustain?

Arista Networks Inc. ANET has been benefiting from robust cash flow generation, supported by strong demand for its cloud and AI networking solutions. In the first quarter of 2026, Arista generated operating cash flow of $1.69 billion, a substantial increase from $641.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This improvement was primarily driven by higher profit, strong growth in the deferred revenues and efficient working capital management.



During the quarter, the company has demonstrated impressive financial performance. Revenues increased 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, while net income climbed to $1.02 billion from $813.8 million a year ago. A scalable cost structure is a major advantage. Revenue growth is outpacing expense growth. The improvement in profitability supports cash generation.



Deferred revenues increased to $6.20 billion at the end of the first quarter from $5.37 billion at year-end 2025, backed by growing customer contracts. These upfront cash payments from customers are a major driver of cash flow. The sustainability of Arista’s cash flow growth will largely depend on continued AI infrastructure spending, cloud customer investments and successful adoption of next-generation networking technologies.

Other Tech Firms With Solid Cash Flow Improvement

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Jabil, Inc. JBL generated $411 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $334 million a year ago. The company’s free cash flow was $1.3 billion in fiscal 2025, and it remains committed to generating more than $1.3 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2026. A higher free cash flow indicates efficient financial management practices, optimum utilization of assets and improved operational efficiency. Strength in AI data center infrastructure, capital equipment and warehouse automation markets are major growth drivers for Jabil.



Sanmina Corporation SANM reported a cash flow from operations of $399 million, underscoring strong execution and working-capital discipline. Free cash flow came in at $342 million, supported by solid earnings and balance-sheet execution, while net capital expenditures were $57 million. Sanmina’s profitability is improving owing to disciplined cost control. Solid momentum in the communications networks, cloud and AI infrastructure end markets provides Sanmina with greater financial flexibility, enabling it to invest in growth initiatives and return capital to shareholders.

ANET’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Arista have surged 52% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 13.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 14.16, above the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has increased over the past 60 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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