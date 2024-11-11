ANEST IWATA Corp. Declares Steady Interim Dividend

ANEST IWATA Corp. (JP:6381) has released an update.

ANEST IWATA Corp. has announced an interim dividend of 22 yen per share, maintaining the same level as the previous year, aligning with their policy of providing stable shareholder returns. The total annual dividend is projected to be 50 yen per share, including a year-end dividend of 28 yen. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening profitability and rewarding shareholders.

