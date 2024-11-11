News & Insights

Stocks

ANEST IWATA Corp. Declares Steady Interim Dividend

November 11, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ANEST IWATA Corp. (JP:6381) has released an update.

ANEST IWATA Corp. has announced an interim dividend of 22 yen per share, maintaining the same level as the previous year, aligning with their policy of providing stable shareholder returns. The total annual dividend is projected to be 50 yen per share, including a year-end dividend of 28 yen. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening profitability and rewarding shareholders.

For further insights into JP:6381 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.