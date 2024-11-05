ANEST IWATA Announces Share Buyback Progress

ANEST IWATA Corp. (JP:6381) has released an update.

ANEST IWATA Corporation has announced the acquisition of 120,100 of its own shares for a total cost of 168,185,400 yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during October 2024. This move is part of a broader share repurchase plan approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 400,000 shares by February 2025.

For further insights into JP:6381 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.