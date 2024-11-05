News & Insights

ANEST IWATA Announces Share Buyback Progress

November 05, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

ANEST IWATA Corp. (JP:6381) has released an update.

ANEST IWATA Corporation has announced the acquisition of 120,100 of its own shares for a total cost of 168,185,400 yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during October 2024. This move is part of a broader share repurchase plan approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 400,000 shares by February 2025.

