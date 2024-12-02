ANEST IWATA Aims for Global Leadership with Innovation

ANEST IWATA Corp. (JP:6381) has released an update.

ANEST IWATA Corporation’s 2024 Integrated Report highlights its commitment to sustainability and growth, focusing on business strategies and ESG initiatives. The company aims to become a world-leading manufacturer by executing its plans and fostering innovative technologies. ANEST IWATA is dedicated to enhancing customer satisfaction while maintaining its founding principles of trustworthiness and sincerity.

