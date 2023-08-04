Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (FRA:214) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 7.44

The average one-year price target for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (FRA:214) has been revised to 7.44 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 6.95 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.37 to a high of 7.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 226.41% from the latest reported closing price of 2.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 214 is 0.60%, an increase of 34.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 6,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 5,066K shares representing 19.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LVW Advisors holds 672K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 214 by 20.39% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 511K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 399K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 156K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.