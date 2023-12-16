Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (FRA:214) Price Target Increased by 21.00% to 6.80

The average one-year price target for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (FRA:214) has been revised to 6.80 / share. This is an increase of 21.00% from the prior estimate of 5.62 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.22 to a high of 8.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 297.93% from the latest reported closing price of 1.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 214 is 0.63%, an increase of 45.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 7,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 5,066K shares representing 19.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LVW Advisors holds 672K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 511K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 399K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Praetorian PR holds 177K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 214 by 7.34% over the last quarter.

