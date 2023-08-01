Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 277.78% from the latest reported closing price of 2.16 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANEB is 0.60%, an increase of 50.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 6,850K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
22nw holds 5,066K shares representing 19.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
LVW Advisors holds 672K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANEB by 20.39% over the last quarter.
Nantahala Capital Management holds 511K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Mangrove Partners holds 399K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ikarian Capital holds 156K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Anebulo is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel solutions for people suffering from cannabinoid overdose and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is intended to reverse the negative effects of cannabinoid overdose within one hour of administration. Clinical trials completed to date have shown that ANEB-001 is rapidly absorbed, well tolerated and leads to weight loss, an effect that is consistent with central cannabinoid receptor type 1 antagonism.
