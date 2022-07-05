Anebulo Pharma Reports Positive Topline Data For ANEB-001 From Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) reported positive topline data from part A of an ongoing phase 2 trial evaluating the potential of ANEB-001 to treat Acute Cannabinoid Intoxication. The data showed that a highly statistically significant reduction in key symptoms of ACI, with only 10% of subjects in the 50 mg ANEB-001 group and 30% in the 100 mg group reporting feeling high compared to 75% of subjects in the placebo group. ANEB-001 was well tolerated in the healthy volunteers.

Based on the encouraging data from part A, the company plans to initiate part B of the study at CHDR by the end of third quarter 2022 to evaluate lower doses of ANEB-001. Submission of an Investigational New Drug application for ANEB-001 to begin U.S. trials is expected by the end of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.