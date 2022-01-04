Anebulo Pharma Names Simon Allen To Succeed Daniel Schneeberger As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) announced Tuesday that it has named Simon Allen as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2022. Allen succeeds Daniel Schneeberger, MD, who has resigned as CEO and as a Director as of that same date.

Since March 2019, Allen has served as Chief Business Officer of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), a position he previously held from 2010 through 2015. At Ambrx, Allen established multiple partnerships with companies including Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Merck, Eli Lilly, Astellas, BeiGene and Sino Biopharma.

From 2016 to 2018, he was Chief Executive Officer of CohBar. Earlier, Allen held various management, commercial and business development positions at Nuvelo, Skyepharma, CovX and Kalypsys.

Allen started his career as a research biologist in the antiviral group at Gilead Sciences before working in healthcare equity research and investment banking in the U.S. and Australia.

