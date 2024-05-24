ANE Cayman Inc. Gears Up for Annual Meeting

ANE (Cayman) Inc. (HK:9956) has released an update.

ANE (Cayman) Inc. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, set to take place in Hangzhou, China, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and consider authorizing share repurchase and the issuance of new shares. Key points include potential re-election of several directors, the reappointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and a proposal to repurchase up to 10% of issued shares.

