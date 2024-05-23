ANE (Cayman) Inc. Announces New Share Options

ANE (Cayman) Inc. (HK:9956) has released an update.

ANE (Cayman) Inc. has announced the grant of 14,270,000 stock options as part of its 2023 Share Incentive Scheme, representing about 1.23% of the issued shares, with an exercise price set at HK$6.08 per share. The options, granted to executive directors and employees, have a 10-year exercise period and vest over three years based on the company’s financial and the grantees’ individual performances. No financial assistance will be provided to the option holders for exercising these options.

