Andy Ross to Headline Concerts at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Coca-Cola 600 Weekend, Promoting American Rebel Light Beer

Andy Ross will perform at multiple events during the Coca-Cola 600 Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, promoting American Rebel Light Beer.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. announced that CEO Andy Ross will perform multiple concerts during the Coca-Cola 600 Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway from May 22-25, 2025. The festivities kick off on May 22 with the THOR Camper Appreciation Party, where Ross will perform for campers at various locations throughout the facility. On May 24, he will hold a 90-minute concert at Iron Thunder Saloon & Grill prior to the NASCAR Infinity Series BetMGM 300, and will conclude the weekend with another performance at the BetMGM Speed Street Stage in preparation for the Coca-Cola 600. American Rebel Light Beer aims to enhance its visibility and promote its brand through these events, following previous successful engagements. The beer, which debuted in September 2024, emphasizes patriotic values and offers a refreshing option for consumers.

Andy Ross will perform multiple concerts during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, which could greatly increase brand visibility and awareness for American Rebel Light Beer among thousands of race fans.

The concerts are designed to engage a large audience and build on the initial awareness created during the previous event at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, potentially leading to increased sales.

American Rebel Light Beer has achieved significant sales success, being the #1 selling beer during the NHRA event, suggesting strong market reception and consumer interest.

The collaboration with venues like Iron Thunder Saloon & Grill and Speedway Harley-Davidson indicates strategic partnerships that may enhance brand promotion and attendee experience.

The press release indicates a reliance on high-profile promotional events, such as concerts, which could be seen as a sign that the company is struggling to establish a solid market presence in the competitive beverage industry.



There is no mention of specific sales figures or metrics for American Rebel Light Beer since its launch, leading to questions about the product's performance in the market.



The forward-looking statements section highlights numerous uncertainties in execution and market reception, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in the company's business strategy and outlook.

What events will Andy Ross perform at during the Coca-Cola 600 Weekend?

Andy Ross will perform at the THOR Camper Appreciation Party, Iron Thunder Saloon, and the BetMGM Speed Street Stage.

When is the Coca-Cola 600 Weekend taking place?

The Coca-Cola 600 Weekend is scheduled for May 22 - 25, 2025.

Where can I buy American Rebel Light Beer?

American Rebel Light Beer is available through various distributors in states like Tennessee, North Carolina, and Florida, among others.

What makes American Rebel Light Beer special?

American Rebel Light Beer is marketed as a patriotic, all-natural light lager with a lower calorie count and no added sweeteners.

How can fans stay updated on American Rebel events?

Fans can visit americanrebelbeer.com or follow @AmericanRebelBeer on social media for updates on events and product availability.

$AREB Insider Trading Activity

$AREB insiders have traded $AREB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 230,223 shares for an estimated $2,776,489 and 1 sale selling 181,652 shares for an estimated $2,417,788.

$AREB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AREB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Three Days of Music, Racing, Patriotism and American Rebel Light Beer – Andy Ross will Perform for Thousands at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s THOR Camper Appreciation Party, Iron Thunder Saloon/Speedway Harley-Davidson, and BetMGM Speed Street Stage









Nashville, TN, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (



americanrebel.com



), announces that



American Rebel CEO Andy Ross



will perform multiple concerts for thousands of race fans during the Coca-Cola 600 Weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (



charlottemotorspeedway.com



) May 22 - 25.





Festivities will begin Thursday, May 22 as Andy Ross will headline the THOR Camper Appreciation Party, performing for campers throughout the sold out 2700 campsite facility. Driver appearances will kick off each stop of the THOR Camper Appreciation Party, followed by a 30-minute set by Andy Ross. The party begins at the Camping World Racing Resort Log Cabin at 6 pm, followed by the Turn 4 Campground at 7, the Turn 1 Campground at 8 and the final stop at 9 at the Legendary Infield Campground.





Saturday, May 24, Andy will perform a 90-minute set at Iron Thunder Saloon & Grill at 2:30 pm, prior to the running of the NASCAR Infinity Series BetMGM 300. The concert at Iron Thunder Saloon & Grill will be a collaboration with Speedway Harley-Davidson, bringing together race fans and Harley enthusiasts and getting everyone pumped up for the NASCAR Infinity Series BetMGM 300.





Closing out the weekend, Andy will perform a 90-minute set at the BetMGM Speed Street Stage starting at 2 pm, getting everyone ready for the Coca-Cola 600. The BetMGM Speed Street Stage will be a center for entertainment all weekend as Smash Mouth will appear on the BetMGM Speed Street Stage on Saturday night along with driver appearances, merchandise, games and prizes all weekend long.





“I can’t wait to get back to Charlotte,” said Andy Ross. “Our concert at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals was a blast and Rebel Light was the #1 selling beer over that weekend in terms of number of beers sold and dollar volume. The midway was packed and everyone had a great time. Race fans will be ready to explode right before the Coca-Cola 600; and we’ll work hard to get them ready for the race each time we play. Each concert will be great, so if you’re a camper, come see us Thursday night. All are welcome Saturday at the Iron Thunder/Speedway Harley-Davidson concert and then everyone coming to the Coca-Cola 600 should be there early for our 2 pm concert on the BetMGM Speed Street Stage.”





The Andy Ross concerts at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend will keep American Rebel Light Beer top of mind and highly visible to build on the initial awareness created at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals April 25 – 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.





The Iron Thunder Saloon & Grill is located at 10023 Weddington Road Extension in Concord, right next to Speedway Harley-Davidson.









About American Rebel Light:









American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.





Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit



americanrebelbeer.com



or



Instagram.com/americanrebelbeer/



.





Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer (



americanrebelbeer.com



) is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.





American Rebel Light is all natural, crisp, and clean with a bold taste and a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.









About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.









American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit



americanrebel.com



and



americanrebelbeer.com



. For investor information, visit



americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations



.





American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







info@americanrebel.com







American Rebel Beverages, LLC





Todd Porter, President







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of a launch parties and concerts, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





Company Contact:







tporter@americanrebelbeer.com









info@americanrebel.com









Media Contact:







Matt Sheldon







Matt@PrecisionPR.co







For more details on American Rebel Light Beer and upcoming events, visit





AmericanRebelBeer.com





or follow



@AmericanRebelBeer



on social media.







Attachment





