Andy Jassy's Amazon Trades at $244. The Stock Is Down 11% From Its 52-Week-High, Despite AWS Growing 28% in Q1.

Key Points

Amazon's recent pullback looks driven more by investor anxiety over its massive AI spending than by any weakness in the business itself.

The biggest question isn't whether Amazon is executing well. The question is whether investors can be patient.

The real debate is whether its roughly $200 billion AI investment will generate enough future returns to justify the near-term hit to cash flow and higher debt.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

There is a puzzle in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares right now. The stock sits around $244.41, down more than 11% from its 52-week high in May 2026. It has entered what is commonly called correction territory, and yet the business just posted some of its strongest numbers in years. When a stock falls while the company thrives, it usually pays to figure out which one the market has wrong.

Amazon's business is firing on all cylinders

Start with what is going right, because it is a lot. Amazon Web Services, the cloud division that drives most of the company's profit, grew 28% last quarter, its fastest pace in roughly 15 quarters, and its operating margin hit a record. The advertising business kept booming, and Amazon's custom AI chip operation, led by its Trainium processors, has scaled to a $20 billion annual revenue run rate. CEO Andy Jassy has said that overall profitability recently reached the highest level in the company's history. By almost any operational measure, Amazon is executing beautifully.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

So why is Amazon's stock down 11%?

The sell-off is not about the business faltering. It is about how Amazon is paying for its future. The company plans to spend roughly $200 billion this year, most of it on AI data centers and infrastructure, and increasingly that money is coming from borrowing rather than profit. That worries investors on two fronts: It pressures near-term free cash flow, and it raises the stakes on a payoff that is still years away. Add lingering concerns about a stretched consumer weighing on the retail side, and you get a stock that has been marked down on spending fears rather than deteriorating fundamentals.

In other words, the market is nervous about the bill, not the product.

This is the kind of disconnect that can create opportunity. Jassy has been blunt that Amazon is not making its enormous AI investment "on a hunch," and the evidence backs him up: AWS is reaccelerating, and the chip business is already generating real revenue. If that spending pays off the way management expects, today's pullback will look like a gift.

That said, the risk is genuine. Two hundred billion dollars is a staggering amount of capex; the returns land mostly in 2027 and beyond, and a heavier debt load leaves less room for error if AI demand cools. My honest read is that Amazon's fundamentals are stronger than its stock price suggests, which makes the dip worth a look, but I would buy gradually rather than all at once, given how much of the story still rests on spending that has yet to fully prove itself.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $538,309 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $62,465 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $370,332!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 23, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.