Andurand oil fund claws back half a year's losses in July - sources

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand's Commodities Discretionary Enhanced Fund posted a 32% gain in July, making back about half of this year's losses in one month, said people with knowledge of the matter.

The fund ended July with a year-to-date loss of 35%, about half of what it had been prior to that month, sources said. The Commodities Discretionary Enhanced fund, which has around $1.4 billion in assets under management, returned 59.3% to investors last year.

The gain in July was among the largest for any month so far this year, one of the sources said, as a tightening rate environment and a banking crisis in March rippled through wider markets including commodities.

Crude oil also staged its biggest monthly increase this year in July, rising 14% to above $80 a barrel. Rising demand and supply cuts from the OPEC+ alliance, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners, which pumps around 40% of the world's crude, drove the rally. The group has been limiting supply since late 2022 to bolster the market.

Andurand Capital Management, which manages around $1.4 billion, trades commodity strategies with a focus on oil and the energy complex. The fund uses supply and demand, and macroeconomic factors to determine buy and sell signals in the energy and commodities markets, its website says.

Andurand, its founder and chief investment officer, said in March he was optimistic that oil prices would recover, expecting them to hit $140 a barrel by year-end.

Andurand correctly predicted the record high in crude oil above $145 a barrel back in July 2008 and cashed in on the drop in energy in 2020 by taking a bearish position weeks before the onset of the pandemic.

Brent crude futures have continued their upward trend and were trading around $83.00 a barrel LCOc1 on Thursday.

Data from the ICE exchange, where Brent trades, shows money managers boosted their bullish bet on crude to a three-month high last month. They have since trimmed that by around 15% to $16.5 million.

Andurand Capital Management declined to comment.

