Andurand Commodities Fund ends year up 68.6% - source

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand's flagship fund, the Andurand Commodities Fund, ended the year up 68.6% after energy markets were roiled by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a source familiar with the matter said.

Andurand's Discretionary Enhanced Fund, which can take on more risk, ended the year up 154.1%.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)

