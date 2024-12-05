Andromeda Metals Director Increases Stake with New Options

Andromeda Metals Limited (AU:ADN) has released an update.
Andromeda Metals Limited has reported a significant change in the interests of its director, Austen Perrin, who acquired 7,891,156 service fee options valued at $58,000. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by the company to align director incentives with long-term company performance, potentially impacting investor sentiment positively.
