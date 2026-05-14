Andritz (SEP:ANDR) Price Target Increased by 12.71% to 2,138.49

The average one-year price target for Andritz (SEP:ANDR) has been revised to CZK2,138.49 / share. This is an increase of 12.71% from the prior estimate of CZK1,897.27 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CZK1,815.02 to a high of CZK2,411.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.94% from the latest reported closing price of CZK1,783.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andritz. This is an decrease of 112 owner(s) or 99.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDR is 0.00%, an increase of 99.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.99% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDR by 1,123.85% over the last quarter.

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